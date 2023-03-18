This may be my first and last time to vote in Nigeria, Obinna Benedict says

Obinna Benedict, one of the Young voters who braved their disappointment after the February 25 presidential election to vote in the governorship election said this may be his last time to vote in Nigeria.

The boys saw again in Elelenwo, Obio/Akpor LGA (PH) how counting was disrupted when it became clear that Labour Party was sweeping the votes.

The young men tried to protect the votes but were overpowered.

In an apparently rehearsed move, some vans moved in and the thugs and election officials jumped in and they moved.

Benedict told BusinessDay in a brief interview that this was his first time striving to obtain a permanent voter’s card but that his experience in both moments was bitter.

“I will only bother to vote again if electronic voting is introduced,” he said.

For now, he hissed, voting is useless because thugs are sent to mess everything.