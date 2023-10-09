Olisa Agbakoba, Senior advocate of Nigeria and former NBA president, expressed his disappointment in lawyers arguing on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter and demanded an end to the debate. The lawyer posted on his X page that lawyers and others arguing the case in the media, should hold off and wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling.

He said, ”The cacophony of discordant voices on Tinubu/Atiku over the certificate matter is completely out of hand. This utter nonsense from armchair lawyers is heating up Nigeria dangerously.

”Please can we keep our opinions and views to ourselves awaiting a decision of the Supreme Court. l am so ashamed to see Lawyers on Television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter. This is most unhelpful!

Read also: Tinubu’s Chicago saga Issues of lies, tissues of lies

”I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on TV and Newspapers. I urge the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a Court of Law.

”Can we please stop heating up our country!!!

Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all!!!! This public nonsense must stop.” he concluded