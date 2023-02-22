Thinkmint awarded W/Africa’s most innovative digital marketing agency

Thinkmint Nigeria, a marketing firm, has been awarded and recognised as the West Africa’s most innovative digital marketing agency.

The award was presented to the firm at the 12th West Africa Brands Excellence Award 2023, organised by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) in Lagos, recently. The award event was themed “delivering optimal brands performance: challenges/opportunities.”

According to the institute’s deputy registrar, the event was aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies, designed to achieve corporate objectives. It applies to both profit and non-profit organisations in West African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Cameroon, Mauritania and Upper Volta.”

The award of West Africa’s most innovative digital marketing agency 2023 was conferred on Thinkmint Nigeria a marketing company established in 2020, based on her best practice and innovative delivery of marketing services across sectors, especially within the real estate industry in Nigeria.

Imelda Usoro Olaoye, managing partner of Thinkmint Nigeria, appreciated the Institute of Brands Management