Thinklab assures Kaduna of prompt delivery of 35.6km Bagoma-Gagumi road

…as govt launches 62 road projects covering 817 kilometres

Thinklab Group Limited, the Construction Company handling the highly anticipated 35.6km Bagoma-Gagumi road project in Kaduna State, has affirmed its commitment to delivering the road project with highest standards of quality and efficiency within the agreed duration.

BusinessDay reports that project’s groundbreaking ceremony was performed by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who emphasised the significance of the road in restoring peace and stability in the area.

The road, when completed, will connect Bagoma, Gagumi, Ungwan Fari, Idi Labo, Awaro, Tashan Keji, and Sabon Layi in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, a major gateway to several parts of the Country, rich in minerals and arable land.

Governor Sani, while speaking at the groundbreaking, highlighted that the road would revitalise the local economy, improve security, and enable citizens to rebuild their lives and businesses.

He noted that his administration had launched 62 road projects across Kaduna State, covering 817 kilometres, with several nearing completion.

Representing Thinklab Group, Jibril Nusa, an architect, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating that it would contribute to the company’s goal of constructing 1000km of road by December.

He affirmed Thinklab’s dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasising the project’s role in improving transportation, security, and the local economy.

Nusa assured that Thinklab Group was deeply committed to delivering the project with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, recognising the vital importance of the road to the communities it serves and to the overall development of Kaduna State.

He stressed that the experienced team would work diligently to ensure the timely and successful completion of the reconstruction, prioritising safety and convenience throughout the construction process.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructure development, with top officials, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in attendance.

Thinklab Group’s commitment to quality delivery is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and communities, aligning with Governor Sani’s vision for a more secure and prosperous Kaduna State.