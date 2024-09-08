These are the 10 best destinations for marketing nomads in 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the way we work, accelerating the shift towards remote work and giving rise to a new era of digital nomadism. As companies embraced flexible work arrangements, more professionals took the opportunity to live and work from different corners of the world, becoming nomads.

Marketing nomads, individuals who leverage their marketing expertise while working remotely are now a growing community as remote working has become the new norm. These professionals seek destinations that not only offer a high quality of life but also provide the infrastructure and resources needed to thrive in a digital landscape.

Loopex Digital, analysed the minimal income requirements, number of marketing conferences, coworking spaces, cost of living, rent, safety index, climate index, internet speed, and overall quality of life of about 50 countries to define the most favourable destinations for marketing nomads.

“Marketing nomads should consider destinations that balance cost of living, safety, and quality of life. Prioritize locations with a favourable climate, reliable internet connectivity, and abundant coworking spaces.” said a spokesperson for Loopex Digital.

The spokesperson further advised that “Evaluate destinations that offer a robust marketing environment and numerous networking opportunities. For budget-conscious professionals, look for places with lower living costs and extensive coworking options. Ultimately, select a destination that aligns with your professional needs and personal lifestyle preferences.”

Here are the top 10 most favourable destinations in the world for marketing nomads.

Hungary

This central European country places 10th in this ranking with a composite score of 54.24. Hungary’s quality of life at 139.7, and safety index of 66.1, make it a comfortable place to live and work. The affordable cost of living ($684.60) and rent ($443.50) further enhance its appeal. The minimal income to become a nomad here is $2,200. The country hosts 12 marketing conferences and boasts an internet speed of 149.85Mbps.

Romania

Romania holds the 9th position with balanced affordability and a decent quality of life, standing at 137.4. With a strong safety index of 68, Romania provides a practical and appealing destination for marketing nomads. The minimum income required to become a nomad here is $3,630. There are up to 107 working spaces around the country, which offers an internet speed of 191.36. The cost of living is $634.40 with an average rent of $380. These grant the country a composite score of 55.227, the 9th best on the list.

India

India, with a score of 55.76, ranks 8th on the list. The country offers the highest number of coworking spaces (2382) among the listed countries and ties with the UAE for one of the highest number of marketing conferences at 100. India also stands out with the lowest amounts for cost of living and rent at $344.9 and $168 respectively. Loopex found it is relatively safe here for nomads, who are required to have a minimum income of $2,500 to qualify.

Estonia

Estonia’s score stands at 56.01, the 7th best. The country provides a high quality of life at 183.5, the second-highest on the list and a solid safety index at 74.9. These attributes compensate for the country’s limited number of coworking spaces and marketing-related conferences. The minimum income required to be a nomad is $3,765.66. Though the cost of living and rent are relatively high at $904 and $561 respectively, the country offers the second highest quality of life.

Croatia

Croatia takesafety score of 75.4. Compared to Taiwan, which it follows, Croatia offers similarly safe and affordable living, requiring less monthly income for digital nomads ($2,455.20). Rent is affordable compared to others on the list at $543 and the cost of living stands at $774.60.

Taiwan

Taiwan ranks 5th on the list of the best destinations for marketing nomads with the highest minimum income at $5,700. The country is in the top 5 with the lowest rent cost of $398 and moderate cost of living at $755. There are bout 137 working spaces here providing an internet speed of 157.55. Taiwan also offers a good quality of life, earning it a score of 59.767.

Portugal

Portugal, with a composite score of 60.34, ranks 4th on the list. The country stands out with its perfect weather all year round with a climate index of 97.3, the highest on the list. Nomads will need to afford its monthly average rent of $903.50 and keep up with its relatively high cost of living, however, its quality of life is among the best for marketing nomads, who require a minimum income of $3,300.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates ranks 3rd with a composite score of 61.55. Known for its high internet speed of 235.72 Mbps, the UAE surpasses every other country on the list in connectivity. Also, it stands out with its luxurious lifestyle, with the highest cost of living and rent prices at $981 and $1,422 respectively. The country also scores highest in safety at 84.9, making it a highly desirable destination for expatriates and tourists alike.

Japan

Japan ranks 2nd contender for marketing nomads despite its higher minimum income requirement of $5,691. The country excels in safety and offers the highest quality of life on the index at 183.8. While Japan has fewer coworking spaces (451) than the top contender, its strong infrastructure and high internet speed (170.29 Mbps) make it a tech-savvy nomad’s paradise.

Spain

Spain sits comfortably on top as the best destination for marketing nomads with a composite score of 66.88. Spain stands out with the highest number of marketing conferences at 174, making it a hub for industry professionals. Loopex report shows that the European country stands out as having the second-highest number of co-working spaces at 821. It also asks for one of the lowest minimum income at $2,366. Its dynamic marketing environment, combined with affordable living costs and a welcoming climate, with the second-highest climate index at 94.2, make Spain an ideal choice for digital nomads.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.