There will definitely be positive changes when believers call on Christ – Olalusi

Isaac Olutayo Olalusi, the pastor in charge of Christ Apostolic Church (C.A.C) Land of Fulfillment, has urged Christians to continually seek God through prayers as a way of getting divine solutions for challenging situations. “When you call on Jesus Christ into your life and situations, definitely there will be positive changes,” he said.

Olalusi gave the assurance during the annual ’21 Days Vigil and Fasting’ of the ministry, tagged, “Just speak a word” with text taken from Matthew 8:8, which started on Monday 7 February and is expected to end on Monday 28 February.

The clergyman thanked God for everything he has done for the ministry and her people during this year programme. According to him, the ‘Word’ was used in creating the world and other creatures therein. God spoke the word, let there be; and it came to pass,” Olalusi said.

The cleric noted that there was power in the word of Jesus Christ, as Matthew 28: 18, confirmed Christ’s ability. Accordingly, he said that God’s words were written under inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

In giving several examples of the demonstration of power in the word, Olalusi said it was the power for healing; deliverance; help/mercy in ministry; forgiveness; resuscitation and salvation.

“Therefore, as an oracle of God according to Numbers 14:28. I am licensed to declare, prophecy: peace for Nigeria; blessings for churches; joy and deliverance into every individual’s life. So, it shall be established today in the wonderful name of Jesus Christ, Amen,” he stated.