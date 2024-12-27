There is no foreign military base in Nigeria, NSA insists

Nuhu Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA), has dismissed allegations made by Abdourahamane Tchiani , Niger’s junta leader, accusing Nigeria of involvement in efforts to destabilise its northern neighbour.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, the NSA described the claims as “baseless and entirely unfounded.”

“Nigeria has no intention of sabotaging or destabilising Niger. We have always maintained peaceful relations with our neighbors, including Cameroon, Benin Republic, and Chad. Why would we suddenly have a reason to be in conflict with Niger? It simply doesn’t make sense,” the NSA stated.

The allegations arose after Tchiani claimed that Nigeria was allowing France to establish a military base within its territory to prepare for an attack on Niger.

The NSA vehemently denied this, asserting that Nigeria has never hosted foreign military bases.

“Even the United Kingdom, our former colonizer, has never attempted to establish a base here. Nigeria firmly resisted an attempt by the U.S. to set up a base (AFRICOM) within our borders.

“On the contrary, it is Niger that has hosted such bases, including one established by the U.S., which they recently expelled,” the NSA clarified.

The NSA emphasised that Nigeria’s ties with France remain strictly economic, with no military involvement.

He urged journalists and the public to verify the junta’s claims, stressing that there is no evidence of foreign military settlers, particularly French nationals, operating within Nigeria.

The interview also addressed the broader security challenges faced by both Nigeria and Niger, including terrorism and banditry.

The NSA highlighted Nigeria’s recent efforts to combat insurgents and armed groups within its borders, expressing the need for collaboration between the two countries.

“Niger must recognize that we share a common enemy. The same terrorism and banditry that plague Niger also threaten Nigeria. This shared challenge calls for closer cooperation between our nations. Nigerians and Nigeriens are essentially one people—what affects one side affects the other,” he said.

He reiterated that Nigeria has no reason to support or harbour terrorists and encouraged Niger to prioritize cooperation to tackle mutual security threats.

The NSA revealed concerns over Niger’s reported intention to withdraw from joint military operations in the Lake Chad region.

He urged Niger’s leadership to reconsider the move, warning that such could exacerbate regional security challenges.

“The joint military operations in the Lake Chad region are still active. However, Niger has expressed a desire to withdraw from the partnership. We are urging them to reconsider this decision because the collaboration is critical for combating Boko Haram and other non-state actors in the region,” the NSA said.

The NSA reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability and peace, urging Niger to strengthen ties with its neighbours rather than isolating itself.

“Nigeria’s relationship with France is strictly economic and has no military implications. We hope that Niger’s leadership will work with us as allies and brothers to ensure peace and stability in the region,” he noted.

