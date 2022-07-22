‘The Wife’ couples forum addresses contemporary marital issues

Contemporary issues in marriage and coping strategies for couples were some of the matters discussed at this year’s “The Wife” forum held in Lagos.

The annual event which came under the theme, “marriage in our contemporary world’’ also witnessed the 16th anniversary of the organisation which aimed to build an excellent home to transform the society.

Speaking at the gathering, founder of “The Wife,’’ Nkem Okoro said the theme was ideal as it would proffer solution to couples facing difficulties in their marriages.

Okoro, therefore, advised couples to love each other so as to have a peaceful relationship.

According to her, the organisation since its inception had trained many wives to excel in their marriages.

In addition, she said that the organisation had also equipped and empowered wives to achieve their God- given purpose in life.

Apostle Sought out Mathew, who spoke on the theme of the event, “marriage in our contemporary world’’ regretted that some marriages do not have direction and added that such relationships may not accomplish much.

Describing God as the initiator of marriage, Mathew called on couples to make Him their foundation, saying :” making God the foundation of your marriage is the solution to any troubled marriage because when you allow God in your marriage, no man can pull it down.’’

Emphasising importance of communication in marriage relationship, he urged couples to always communicate with each other in kind words.

Talking about the need for partners to appreciate each other, he said: “Success of marriage depends on division of labour, you should appreciate each other no matter how little such contribution to the development of the family is.

“Endeavour to learn and understand your partner, respect him or her, have vision for your marriage as such brings about discipline.”

On her part, “The Wife’’ chief coordinator, Ada Lovina Emeka appealed to couples facing challenges not to consider divorce as an option, adding that God hates such.

However, she advised couples in such situation to seek Gods intervention and added that He is able to give them peaceful home.

Considering the fact that the home is the bedrock of every society and that whatever happens there transcends to the society, she advised mothers to bring up their wards in God fearing way.

On the other hand, she called on youths to eschew evil and not to allow anyone use them to perpetuate crime as the 2023 general election draw nearer.