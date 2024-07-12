Healthcare significantly impacts the quality of life in any region. In Africa, several cities have excelled in providing top-notch medical services.

Their healthcare systems are models of excellence, characterized by substantial investments in infrastructure, research, and specialized care.

These efforts ensure residents receive high-quality medical care.

Numbeo collects data through surveys completed by visitors to its website. These surveys, designed to mirror scientific and government surveys, assign each response a value from -2 (strongly negative) to +2 (strongly positive).

The Health Care Index evaluates the quality of a healthcare system by examining factors such as healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, and costs, providing an overall assessment of the system’s resources and capabilities.

Four out of the five cities with the best healthcare systems in Africa are located in South Africa.

According to Numbeo, here are the top 5 African cities with the best healthcare systems mid -2024

Cape Town, South Africa – health care index 68.8

Cape Town is not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world but also leads Africa in healthcare, boasting several world-class medical facilities such as Groote Schuur Hospital, known for the first human-to-human heart transplant in 1967. The city’s healthcare infrastructure is well-developed, offering a blend of public and private services.

Cape Town is home to top medical research institutions, which contribute to cutting-edge treatments and medical technologies. The city also has numerous specialized hospitals and clinics providing care in fields like oncology, cardiology, and orthopaedics, alongside strong public health programs focusing on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and maternal health.

Pretoria, South Africa – health care index 66.3

Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, is known for its excellent healthcare services provided by both public and private sectors. The city hosts several government and military hospitals, including the renowned Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Pretoria is a hub for medical education, with institutions like the University of Pretoria producing skilled healthcare professionals. The city is also involved in various health innovation projects aimed at improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

Nairobi, Kenya – health care index 62.1

Nairobi, the bustling capital of Kenya, is a regional healthcare hub attracting patients from across East Africa. The city is home to several internationally accredited hospitals, such as Aga Khan University Hospital and Nairobi Hospital, which provide high standards of care.

Nairobi is a preferred destination for medical tourists seeking affordable and quality healthcare. The city’s healthcare system benefits from robust public-private partnerships that enhance service delivery and access to advanced medical technologies.

Johannesburg, South Africa – health care index 60.2

Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, is known for its strong economy and top-tier healthcare services. The city has an extensive network of hospitals, clinics, and specialized care centres.

Johannesburg is a leader in medical research, with institutions like the University of the Witwatersrand conducting groundbreaking studies. The city is working towards improving healthcare accessibility and incorporating innovative health technologies to better serve its population.

Durban, South Africa – health care index 58.6

Durban, a major port city in South Africa, offers quality and accessible healthcare, making it a vital healthcare hub in the region. The city provides a range of specialized healthcare services, particularly in cardiology and nephrology.

Durban is proactive in public health campaigns addressing issues such as infectious and non-communicable diseases. The city also has numerous community-based health programs aimed at improving health outcomes for disadvantaged populations.