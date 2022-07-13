The Special Foundation awarded for social impact

The Special Foundation (TSF), a privately funded social impact organisation focused on building Africa’s next set of leaders by refining their minds through education received an award for its good work over the years.

This award for outstanding social impact in Nigeria was presented at the launch ceremony of RIF Trust and Latitude Group; a residency and citizenship organisation with a global presence in twenty-two countries across the world in a ceremony in the Wings Office Complex, Victoria Island- Lagos recently.

Seyi Akinwale, the founder of The Special Foundation in his speech at the award ceremony emphasised that the foundation was created to make the dreams of many children across Africa come through.

“The future of Nigeria is our youth, and there is the need to prepare, build and invest in our bankable future – the minds of young people – and prepare them for tomorrow’s society.

“This partnership with RIF Trust will be a bridge to reduce the growing number of children who do not have access to quality education,” Akinwale said.

Mimoun Assraoui, the chief executive officer of RIF Trust and vice-chairman of Latitude speaking at the launch ceremony commended the good work of the foundation and said it is nice to see the smiles of these young children present at the event, and it is laudable that the partnership with RIF Trust is providing these kids access to a better future.

Read also: Stakeholders to hold policy dialogue to strengthen Nigeria’s epidemic preparedness

David Rigueiro, the group COO of RIF Trust, and Ranny Muasher, the B2B regional director & managing director RIF of Trust Nigeria presented the award to the foundation along with a commitment cheque of 15 million naira which will sponsor the education of ten children over the period of 10 years.

Zuberu Kadiri, the country manager of RIF Trust Nigeria said he was excited about the beginnings of the relationship with both parties.

Jemimah Ugiagbe, the general manager of The Special Foundation reiterated that the sponsorship of the ten children will be a springboard for them to achieve their dreams and hopefully great success in the future.

The foundation is a community of young professionals with a vision to improve the quality of leadership in all spheres of governance in Africa and ensure a platform where many young people can maximise their potential.

The organisation achieves this through scholarship, mentorship, leadership opportunities, and improving the educational infrastructure in under-served communities.

Besides, it runs intervention programmes such as free summer school programmes which are aimed at encouraging learning and discovery in a fun environment.

The summer programme is run in partnership with other Non-Government Organisations with the aim to develop children’s understanding of patriotism and national values, public speaking, creative writing, critical thinking and mental mathematics.