The smartest leaders leverage their team – Carla Harris

Leveraging one’s team as a leader is very important by ensuring responsibilities are delegated to team members. This was shared by Carla Harris, Vice-chairman, Managing Director, and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Keynote speaker at the CFA Quarterly leadership series.

Harris also spoke on the importance of leveraging one’s uniqueness as a competitive advantage in the workplace and maintaining work-life balance, especially as a leader.

“When tasks are delegated to the team, a Leader would be able to prioritise on the most important things that he/she is being held responsible for,” Harris said at the series held on Wednesday via Zoom.

According to Harris, an individual should be able to use his/her uniqueness as a distinct competitive advantage in an organisation.

She further spoke on the importance of maximising learnings and being ready to make mistakes and learn from them.

“You are not going to maximise your learning unless you make some mistakes,” Harris said.

The CFA quarterly leadership series is a platform for developing and inspiring leaders in Nigeria, particularly among finance and investment industry professionals. It will showcase and highlight the journey and achievements of notable and exemplary leaders.

It provides the platform for insightful and in-depth conversations with exceptional leaders who have made a mark in the industry.