The Luxury Network Nigeria Launches Campaign to Celebrate Covid Heroes

The Luxury Network Nigeria in partnership with Business Day and Public Relations agency Robert Taylor Media, is launching a national campaign to celebrate Nigeria’s Covid Heroes. The campaign aims to recognise outstanding individuals and organizations that have gone above the call of duty, in the fight against Covid-19.

The Covid Heroes campaign will shine the spotlight on men and women who are making a significant direct contribution, or outstanding input in any field, to combat Covid-19. It will applaud extraordinary people in healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, plus tech innovators and others who are working tirelessly on the frontline or behind the scenes, and hopefully inspire others to contribute to even more robust and innovative Covid-response interventions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had significant global health impacts as well as economic impacts, all around the world. Small and large-scale businesses alike, are facing major disruptions and every industry has been affected – the luxury industry is no exception. In a combined effort, numerous organisations, including global luxury corporations such as LVMH and Kering have increased efforts to contribute to combatting the pandemic.

The Luxury Network Nigeria is delighted to also be playing a role, and has appointed philanthropic brand ambassadors; Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, to spearhead our efforts to raise the profile of key Covid projects and individuals. Ocee and Ozee will be working with the TLN Nigeria team to drive a collaborative effort within and outside the luxury industry, both to help Covid Victims, while also celebrating Covid Heroes.

We invite nominations of ‘Covid Heroes’ from all industries and sectors. Nominations will be reviewed independently by a panel of experts, and selected heroes will be profiled in an exclusive interview with Business Day to boost awareness for their projects. The heroes will also be invited to talk about their work and projects in an exclusive weekly Instagram Live series titled ‘Conversations with Covid Heroes’.

Another arm of the campaign titled Covid Heroes Stories, will focus on curating behind-the-scenes footage and candid portraits of the heroes at work. A selection of these photographs will be featured in a post-covid exhibition at our upcoming African Art event in Bvlgari Hotel, Knightsbridge London. The exhibition is being curated to lend a new perspective to the conversation about Nigeria, with a look at how the most populous city on the continent fought the Covid-19 crisis.

This campaign underpins our ethos of creating unique partnerships, for greater impact. We are delighted to use our platform to celebrate the efforts of inspirational Nigerians, and are ready to make our small contribution to the fight against Covid-19.