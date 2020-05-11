The IIF 3rd annual award for impact investing, 2020 call for nomination

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) invites nominations from all stakeholders within the Impact Investing ecosystem and the general public for this year’s IIF 3rd Annual Award for Impact Investing.

The IIF Award is a platform that recognizes leading institutions and individuals who have made significant environmental and social contributions through their investments, products, services, or innovations. These are measurable investments improving the lives of a significant number of Nigerians.

The award aims to inspire others deliberately to build impact into their strategies and measure their contributions, thereby, growing and strengthening the impact investing ecosystem.

The categories for nominations are Impact Investor of the year and Social Enterprise of the year.

Kindly click the online nomination link, read the nomination criteria carefully, and nominate.

For further inquiries, kindly send a message to info@impactinvestorsfoundation.org

Follow our social media handle for updates @IIFNigeria

About IIF

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) engages and collaborates with key stakeholders, active in the impact investing space, to unlock private capital for social investments in Nigeria. Our overarching goal is to promote the growth and excellence of impact investing in Nigeria. IIF was founded in 2018 through an alliance with the Ford Foundation, African Capital Alliance, BusinessDay Media, Bank of Industry and Dalberg Advisors.