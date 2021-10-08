The Elevation Church celebrates 11th anniversary, launches London, Ikoyi expressions

Non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC), is hosting inaugural services at her new expressions in London, United Kingdom, and Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

The church is celebrating 11 years of making greatness common amongst church members, host communities, career professionals, businesspersons, and well-wishers across nations.

Founded on 10th October 2010, TEC has grown exponentially from having over 300 people at its inaugural service at Magnolia Hall, Onikan to reaching millions of people across the world through its vibrant digital and television ministry, as well as via nine expressions across Nigeria, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The mandate of the church is ‘Making Greatness Common’ and TEC has gone all out to empower people to be witnesses for Christ; empowering them to achieve their highest levels of distinction.

Speaking on the 11th anniversary, Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi says, “One word that has constantly defined The Elevation Church story is impact. It is both humbling and inspiring to see the changes that the word of God has had in the lives of our members, and the consequent impact in our communities over the last eleven years. As we look with anticipation at what God has in store for us in the coming years, we remain committed to help all who come in contact with us to be the best version of themselves.”

To commemorate the 11th anniversary, the church is hosting special daily Ignite worship and prayer sessions on its YouTube, Facebook and Mixlr channels @elevationng from Monday 4th to Friday 8th October at 7am.

Read Also: Experts give 2021 business outlook at The Elevation Church’s Vantage Forum

On Sunday 10th October, which is the anniversary date, there will be Radical Authentic Worship (RAW) Praise events at the Lekki, Maryland, Ikorodu, Sangotedo and Ikoyi churches with guest ministers such as Bidemi Olaoba, Dare Justified, Femi Flame, Efe Nathan, and Tosin Bee.

To mark this epoch anniversary will be the official inaugural services of the London and Ikoyi Expressions this Sunday 10th October. The London expression commences physical service in Islington, London at 10 am BST, while the Ikoyi expression officially commences worship at The Colonades Hotel, Beside Ikoyi Marriage Registry by 9 AM WAT. Updates are posted on @elevationldn and @tecikoyi respectively.

The church also has a social intervention arm, Pistis Foundation (PF), which also celebrates her third-year anniversary at this time. PF has lined up a Walk for Hernia on Saturday 9th October to create awareness on the diseases, treatment and prevention tips. From Monday 18th October, PF will also commence the second edition of Ubomi, a 2-week medical and surgical initiative to provide 100 free Hernia and Fibroid surgeries.

Similarly, TEC has recently set up a leadership institute – the Pistis Life and Leadership Institute – to bridge the leadership deficit that currently plagues Africa and to equip young people to build the intricate values needed to succeed in leadership positions.

The celebrations continue after the week with the annual women’s conference, Made for More which holds from Friday 22nd to Saturday 23rd October with the theme, ‘Grace, Grit and Greatness’. More information is available at elevationng.org/madeformore.

Over the years, TEC has grown to be loved by many, by the grace of God and through various impact initiatives tailored to different groups of people, to ensure wholistic development of its members, guests and the society at large.