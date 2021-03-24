The eagle eye of NCDMB lands on Sagamu

In support of President Muhammed Buhari government’s desire to expand the participation of local Nigerian companies in infrastructure projects in Nigeria, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) visited the factory premises of Sparkwest Steel Industries in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Simbi Wabote, CEO of the NCDMB, led a team of senior executives of the board and the team of senior executives of Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Company (NLNG) and SAIPEM to the factory.

The NCDMB, under Wabote and Minister of the State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva, has aggressively monitored and midwifed the growth of various oil and gas service companies in the steel fabrication and galvanizing industries and other service providers in the energy industry.

The NLNG Train 7 Project awarded to SCD Consortium led by SAIPEM Contracting Company signed an agreement with Sparkwest Steel Industry under the watchful eye of the NCDMB as the local content fabrication and galvanizing for the construction of the $7 billion NLNG Train 7 project.

The visit was organized by the executive management of NCDMB to evaluate the readiness/preparedness of Sparkwest Steel as one of the key subcontractors for the project.

Sparkwest Steel Industries, with a world-class facility (60,000MT fabrication and 72,000MT galvanizing facility on a 50,000sqm land in Sagamu, Ogun State) and experienced personnel, is well-positioned to support the NLNG Train 7 project.

Sparkwest Steel Industries is the leading fabrication and galvanizing company providing steel fabrication and galvanising supply and services for the telecoms, power and oil & gas industries in Nigeria. Its products are also exported to countries in West and Central Africa.