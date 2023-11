Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Nigeria’s Labour Party, has criticised the October 30 judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that the decision of the apex court “contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging.”

Obi, who came in third at the February 25, 2023, election, gave this conclusion at his world press conference taking place in Abuja, Nigeria.

