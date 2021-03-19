The Coca-Cola Foundation awards $94,000 grant to DoGood.Africa, to tackle plastic pollution

DoGood.Africa, a registered non-profit social enterprise, in partnership with HB Imagino has been awarded a grant of $94,000 from The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) to improve the livelihood of over 300 waste pickers and sorters in impoverished communities in Lagos through economic empowerment under a recycling project tagged “Waste to Wealth.

The “Waste to Wealth” project is designed to contribute to several of the Sustainable Development Goals in a bid to support the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, promote a greener environment and ultimately develop Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, co-founder of DoGoodAfrica, Toni Fola-Alade, said that the organization is excited to receive the grant to fund the pilot project which would run for the period of one year. He expressed optimism that the project would be sustainable and rewarding for partners and as well encourage a healthier environment and sustainability.

The project, according to Fola-Alade, would collect plastic waste from source locations such as restaurants, hotels and other strategic locations where these waste products are in high consumption and through a tech process pick them up for recycling. He added that the pilot project which would focus on the Lekki area of Lagos would use technology powered by a partner organisation, HB Imagino, to track plastic waste for pick up.

“We believe that this project is an opportunity to turn our collective problem of plastic waste management into prosperity. We bought into this vision with our generous partner, Coca-Cola. By being able to integrate the value chain, we can tackle this problem. We are seeing this resource of plastic waste for what it really is,” Fola-Alade said.

On her part, the Head, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Oyemelukwe said that the Coca-Cola Foundation is committed to the growth of the communities in which they operate and that the foundation is happy to partner with DoGood.Africa.

“TCCF is committed to addressing the needs of the communities in Nigeria where we operate. We are proud to support Do.GoodAfrica in partnership with HB Imagino to create the type of change desired to improve people’s lives, build sustainable communities and enhance our environment for future generations.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, HB Imagino, Harold Okonoboh, remarked, “We are extremely elated to be a part of this project primarily because it will revolutionize the way plastic waste is recovered in Nigeria. For the first time in Nigeria, PET bottles will be recovered from the source and converted into food packaging. This grant from TCCF will also help us facilitate a project that will impact the community tremendously through the provision of jobs and the protection of our environment”.

Since its inception in 1984, TCCF has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support global sustainable community initiatives. Meanwhile, everyone can call for a pick-up of their plastic waste by typing “Waste to Wealth Africa” on their browser to register on the platform.