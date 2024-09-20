The 8 oldest currencies still in use around the world

Currencies have long been the backbone of economies, facilitating trade, stability, and the growth of civilizations.

Among the vast tapestry of world currencies, some stand out for their remarkable longevity, representing not just economic value, but the endurance of national identities and cultural legacies.

Read also: Beyond naira and dollars: 5 unique currencies you never knew existed

Here are 8 of the world’s oldest currencies that continue to be used today.

1. British Pound (Introduced c. 800 AD)

The British Pound, often referred to as “Sterling,” holds the prestigious title of the world’s oldest currency still in use. Its origins date back over 1,200 years to Anglo-Saxon England, around the year 800 AD. Initially based on the weight of a pound of silver, the currency has undergone numerous transformations. Today, the Pound Sterling is synonymous with global financial power and resilience, particularly given the UK’s central role in the global economy during the height of the British Empire.

Despite significant historical events like the dissolution of the British Empire, the Great Depression, and the financial crises of the 20th and 21st centuries, the British Pound has remained a steadfast pillar of the global currency system.

2. Serbian Dinar (Introduced 1214 AD)

The Serbian Dinar has a history stretching back to the early 13th century when it was first minted under the rule of Serbian King Stefan Nemanjić in 1214. Although the Serbian state has experienced numerous upheavals, including periods of Ottoman rule and the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 20th century, the Dinar has persisted. Modern iterations of the Dinar continue to serve as the official currency of Serbia, symbolizing the country’s long-standing heritage and resilience.

Read also: Beyond Naira: Foreign currencies shaping Nigerian businesses

3. Russian Ruble (Introduced c. 1300 AD)

The Ruble, Russia’s national currency, traces its roots to the late 13th or early 14th century. The term “ruble” originally referred to a piece of a silver bar that was chopped off, and it became a standard unit of currency in Russia around 1300. Over the centuries, the Ruble has weathered the storm of political revolutions, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union, and numerous economic reforms and it remains a symbol of Russia’s enduring political and economic presence on the global stage.

4. US Dollar (Introduced 1785 AD)

Though relatively young compared to European currencies, the US Dollar quickly established itself as one of the world’s most influential. Introduced in 1785 by the Continental Congress shortly after the United States gained independence, the Dollar was initially modelled after the Spanish dollar, which had been widely circulated in the American colonies. Over the centuries, the Dollar has become the most widely used currency in international trade and a major reserve currency, signifying American economic strength and global influence.

Read also: 7 worst-performing African currencies

5. Haitian Gourde (Introduced 1813 AD)

The Haitian Gourde is a symbol of Haiti’s struggle for independence and its early position as the first independent Black republic in the Western Hemisphere. Introduced in 1813, shortly after Haiti gained independence from France, the Gourde replaced the livre, which had been used during colonial rule. Despite Haiti’s tumultuous history of political instability and economic challenges, the Gourde remains a vital part of Haitian identity and daily life.

6. Falkland Islands Pound (Introduced 1833 AD)

The Falkland Islands Pound, introduced in 1833, is another currency with deep historical significance. As a British Overseas Territory, the Falkland Islands adopted the British Pound Sterling but issued its own distinct currency to reflect its autonomy. Today, the Falkland Pound is pegged to the British Pound at a 1:1 exchange rate, reinforcing the islands’ enduring connection to the United Kingdom while representing the unique identity of the Falklands.

Read also: Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2024 – Forbes

7. Dominican Peso (Introduced 1844 AD)

The Dominican Peso has been in circulation since the Dominican Republic gained independence from Haiti in 1844. Originally modelled after the Spanish colonial real, the Peso has undergone various iterations over time, mirroring the nation’s evolving political and economic history. Today, the Dominican Peso is the official currency of the Dominican Republic, representing the country’s vibrant economy and growing role in the Caribbean.

8. Swiss Franc (Introduced 1850 AD)

The Swiss Franc, one of the world’s most stable and trusted currencies, was officially introduced in 1850. It replaced the numerous local currencies that were in circulation in Switzerland’s various cantons and brought unity to the country’s financial system. Known for its stability, especially in times of global economic turmoil, the Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency and is often used as a store of value in international markets.