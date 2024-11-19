Tetrazzini Foods accuses ex-minister of land grabbing in Lekki

Tetrazzini Foods Plc has accused Festus Porbeni, former Minister of Transportation of attempting to illegally claim a piece of property located on Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos State.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Prince Don Okonkwo, just Chairman of Tetrazzini Foods Plc, dismissed the claims by Admiral Porbeni and the Good Governance Alliance Nigeria (GGA-N), labelling them as “false and baseless.”

He affirmed that the property legally belongs to Drabella Nigeria Limited, supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government.

“The property in question belongs to Drabella Nigeria Ltd, which holds a valid Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) issued by the Lagos State Government. “The title, registered as Number 24 on Page 24 in Volume 1991, confirms Drabella Nigeria Ltd as the lawful owner of the said property,” Okonkwo stated.

Okonkwo accused Admiral Porbeni of using his influence to unlawfully occupy the property and collect rent from boat operators under the guise of ownership. He described the situation as a clear case of land grabbing, a challenge the Lagos State Government has been striving to eliminate.

“There is no judgment by any court in Nigeria affirming Admiral Porbeni (Rtd) as the owner of the land, nor is there any pending court case disputing Drabella Nigeria Limited’s ownership of the property,” he added.

Okonkwo further noted that a Federal High Court order cited by Admiral Porbeni in Suit No FHC/L/CS/1384/2021 had been nullified. The court had ruled that it lacked jurisdiction over land matters, which are exclusively under the purview of state high courts.

The Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbing has since intervened, removing illegal occupants from the property.

The enforcement, according to Tetrazzini Foods, aligns with the state government’s broader commitment to eradicating land grabbing and upholding the rights of legitimate property owners.

Tetrazzini Foods also criticized the dissemination of false information surrounding the dispute, urging media outlets and organizations to verify claims before publication.

“We strongly condemn the deliberate spread of false information aimed at undermining the Lagos State Government’s efforts to protect property rights and combat land grabbing.

It is crucial to ensure accurate reporting to avoid misleading the public and tarnishing reputations,” the statement concluded. This development highlights the persistent issue of land disputes in Lagos, with calls for stronger enforcement of property rights to deter illegal activities in the state’s high-value real estate market.

