Teruke International raises alarm over unfounded reports on products

Teruke International, manufacturers of Teruke Foods, has raised alarm over attempts by unscrupulous characters to damage the reputation of the food product giant through the fabrication of fake news.

Decrying the situation, Jim Omaraye, the company’s CEO, speaking with the company’s CEO, noted that reports by some online publications are claiming that Teruke Foods products are produced, licensed, and imported from China.

“This is massive misinformation and an attempt to embarrass the management of Teruke International and smear our reputation as a fast-growing force in the food sector of the Nigerian economy, which we have garnered through many years of hard work and dedication.”

According to him, consequent upon the publications, which have been making the rounds on social media in the past couple of days, the management of Teruke International Co. Ltd wishes to state that the reports are fake and should be disregarded.

“They are mere figments of the imaginations of some lazy fellows who continue to wallow in ignorance, not believing that the technology deployed by Teruke International Co. Ltd for food processing could emerge from the shores of Nigeria”, he said.

“I have received many calls from our customers who have raised concerns over the unfounded reports. Some bloggers, out of carelessness, laziness, and unprofessionalism, have decided to write lies and publish the same as authentic news about the source of our products without due diligence.

“Our foods are hygienically produced, tested, and packaged according to global industry standards. Our cans and pouches are certified to meet the FDA’s standard, and the contents are healthy for consumption.

This same fake news was circulated about two years and our attorneys duly addressed the issue, and some of the bloggers publicly recanted their posts and apologized. We want to use this opportunity to reassure all our customers that these reports are fake news, and they should be ignored in their entirety as they are a cheap attempt at blackmailing us. We are in discussion with our legal team and are in the process of prosecuting those that continue to spread these malicious stories.”

The CEO also wants to use this opportunity to thank customers for their support and standing by the Teruke brand over the years.

Founded in 2017, Teruke International is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing canned foods manufacturers. It currently employs many Nigerians and its range of products include ready-to-eat foods like egusi soup, stew, vegetable soup, pepper soup, moimoi and many more packaged in pouches and cans depending on consumers’ preferences. Its manufacturing facility is located at Kara-Nla, by Pakuro Bus-stop, Lagos – Ibadan Express Way, Ogun State. Its administrative office is at #45 Yaya Abatan Road, Ogba, Lagos, and a warehouse at Ogba, Lagos.