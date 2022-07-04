Tertiary institutions in Kogi won’t go on strike – Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State has assured the people of the state that all tertiary institutions owned by the state will continue to run strike-free academic calendars in conformity with his administration policies.

Bello stated this while addressing students at the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, shortly after inspecting several projects executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the institution.

“My administration is very much aware of the danger and damage strike actions have on education and development and has vowed not to allow such to impede on the future of our youths and the state.

“It’s the desire of my administration to ensure that students enter into any tertiary institution of their choice and graduate within the stipulated time frame without any delay whatsoever.

“This, we will try and do till the last day of this administration purposely to allow and encourage our youths from discovering their potential and contribute to growth and development of the state and the nation as a whole,” he said.

This he said with reference to the industrial action embarked by lecturers of many public tertiary institutions in Nigeria which has crippled academic activities for months.

The 47 years Okene-Eba / Agassa/Ahache-born businessman cum politician conveyed his satisfaction with all the projects executed in the institution and applauded the federal government for supporting tertiary institutions in Kogi State in their various infrastructural development.

Salisu Usman-Ogbo, the rector of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja in his welcome address extolled the governor for his exceptional performance as a committed and dogged administrator.

The rector earlier had explained to the visiting governor that all the TETFund projects were executed by local contractors and devoid of any delay.

“This feat wouldn’t have been in position without your support and cooperation and so we are so grateful to you and your administration,” Usman-Ogbo said.