Terrorists attack Nigerian military camp in Borno State, Kill 20 soldiers

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters attacked a Nigerian military camp in Kareto, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, on Saturday.

It was gathered that the attackers deployed various weapons, including a car bomb, resulting in significant casualties and material losses.

It was gathered that at least 20 soldiers were killed during the attack.

Violent clashes ensued between the soldiers and the insurgents, who reportedly overran the camp after the explosion, destroying military vehicles and setting fire to the base.

Fourteen vehicles were burned, while four four-wheel-drive vehicles and a cache of weapons, including heavy machine guns, were seized by the fighters before they withdrew to their positions.

Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State has condemned the attack, describing it as a tragic reminder of the enduring threat posed by Boko Haram and its ISWAP faction.

In a statement issued by Usman Tar, Borno State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Zulum expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and reaffirmed the state’s support for the armed forces.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families,” the governor stated.

He also noted that the attack underscored the insurgents’ desperation to undermine the state’s progress in resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno.

Despite the setback, Zulum pledged that the government would not waver in its mission to restore normalcy and provide development to the affected communities.

“We are eternally grateful to our gallant military and security forces for their sacrifices. This attack is a painful reminder of the adversary’s heinous desperation to disrupt our achievements and sow panic in our communities,” he added.

Zulum also called on residents to remain steadfast in their support for the armed forces while reiterating the government’s commitment to working closely with security agencies to secure the region and sustain ongoing peacebuilding efforts.

Kareto, once a thriving town, is among over 20 settlements targeted for the resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other areas.

The attack has highlighted the continuing challenges faced in the region despite efforts to stabilize and rebuild the affected communities.

