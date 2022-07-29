Terrorists attack military checkpoint near Abuja, open fire on soldiers

Some soldiers are feared killed after terrorists on Thursday night attacked a military checkpoint near Zuma rock, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

This attack comes days after troops of the guards brigade were ambushed by terrorists in the Bwari area council, which left soldiers and a captain dead.

The insurgents, who were reportedly advancing into Abuja City arrived the barracks at about 8 pm and engaged the soldiers in a gun battle. Eye witnesses said the situation caused severe gridlock along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Read also: Insecurity crippling education, fueling migration

Meanwhile, in order to enhance security in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has taken steps to re-invigorate the G7 security operations which involves security collaboration and partnerships with states that are contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory.

This disclosure was made by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji following the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting held same Thursday, and chaired by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello.

Babaji said the re-invigoration of the G7 security operations will see the commencement of security actions and procedures by members of the G7 which will involve taking the fight to the bandits and terrorists in their camps which are mostly located in states bordering the FCT.

The Police Commissioner however called for the collaboration and cooperation of residents of the FCT whom he urged to provide actionable and timely intelligence to the security agencies while also urging them to be security conscious at all times.

He also assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their lawful activities.

“I’m also assuring them that FCT is safe. Every member of the community should go about their lawful businesses.

“We are on top of the situation. We have deployed our men both overt and covert and we are doing everything possible in synergy with all the security agencies, with the support of our traditional rulers and religious leaders to make sure that FCT is safe”. He assured.

The meeting was also attended by the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu; Chief of Staff to the Minister; Bashir Mai-Bornu, ES FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmed; heads of the various military formations and para-military organisations in the FCT as well as religious and traditional leaders and Area Council Chairmen.

Corroborating the CP, Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Minister, Abu Salihu Mohammed, revealed the readiness of the heads of security agencies in the neighbouring states to participate actively in the G7 operations.

He also called on residents to be wary of fake news especially on the social media which are designed to cause panic amongst the citizenry.

He said circulating such news would amount to playing into the hands of terrorists.

While urging residents not to panic he called on them to verify news and other information from relevant and recognized authorities.