Ten Hag hails Man United players after Liverpool draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed his team for putting up a dogged performance against Liverpool that earned the Red Devils a deserved goalless draw against Reds at Anfield on Sunday night.

The former Ajax manager, who has been under pressure in recent weeks, said Manchester United could take a lot of positives from their 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool despite being dominated by the home side.

United have had a terrible season, and they came into the match with 12 defeats in their 24 games and an appalling recent record against their bitter rivals, who beat them 7-0 last season.

Liverpool enjoyed nearly 70 per cent of possession on Sunday and had 34 shots to United’s six, but they could not break down their stubborn opponents.

Ten Hag praised his team, who lost 3-0 to Bournemouth last week before crashing out of the Champions League in midweek.

“I think the performance was very good from our side,” he told the BBC. “The game plan went well, the players were brilliant, and I liked how they stuck together and were in the fight.

“My only criticism would be in possession, we could hurt them more if you get one, two, three passes in. But that’s the only thing. We could have won this game if we had scored one of the big opportunities.

“Liverpool is a very good team, a very good attacking team and a lot of movement. You have to defend very well, and how they did is a big compliment to the team- the spirit, passion, and desire were there.”

The Dutchman admitted that he had wanted to avenge last season’s 7-0 hammering at Anfield.

“It was a big loss, of course. You want to take revenge,” he said.

“We have a good squad, a good team, and we can make something out of this season.”