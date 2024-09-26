Temi Popoola applauds Board diversity at CSCS as Adesola, Muhammed-Oyebode join

Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS)

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s leading Central Securities Depository (CSD) has appointed Bola Adesola and Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode to its Board of Directors.

These appointments reflect CSCS’s commitment to strengthening its leadership with highly experienced professionals who bring extensive expertise across key sectors.

The addition of Adesola and Muhammed-Oyebode supports CSCS’s strategy of enhancing governance and leadership. Their significant achievements in financial services, corporate governance, and social impact will contribute to the company’s continued success in the Nigerian capital market.

Temi Popoola, Chairman of the Board of CSCS, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Adesola and Muhammed-Oyebode to the CSCS board during this critical phase of the company’s growth.

He noted that “the appointment of these two exceptional professionals not only underscores our continued dedication to fostering diversity within the board but also reflects our confidence in the lasting contributions these individuals will make. With their extensive expertise in financial services, governance, and corporate strategy, their insights are expected to significantly influence the future success of our company.”

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CSCS noted, “CSCS is dedicated to creating an environment where diverse perspectives are valued and encouraged. By appointing two highly accomplished women to our board, we are not only enhancing our leadership team but also setting a precedent for the entire industry. We believe that their contributions will drive meaningful change and inspire future generations of women leaders.”

Bola Adesola, reflecting on her appointment, said, “I am honored to join the Board of CSCS, an organisation that has consistently driven market innovation and eTiciency. I look forward to contributing my experience in financial services and governance to support CSCS in achieving its strategic goals and sustaining its leadership in the capital market.”

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to join the Board of CSCS, an institution that has been instrumental in driving the growth and transformation of the Nigerian capital market. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to drive growth and innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).