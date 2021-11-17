Technext to hold Africa’s biggest cryptocurrency gathering

Technext, a tech media organisation is set to hold Africa’s biggest cryptocurrency conference.

The Technext Conference 2021 will provide a visible platform for key players in the African blockchain tech ecosystem and crypto enthusiasts to discuss the possibilities of cryptocurrencies, to position for future leverage.

The maiden event is billed to hold on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Pistis conference centre in Lagos. With a proposed physical audience of at least 1,500 and a virtual attendance of at least 3,000, the event is set to be the biggest gathering of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, innovators, and regulators in Africa, so far.

According to David Afolayan, the content chief at Technext, the events of the last few months have reinforced the need to provide a platform to inspire, empower, and connect crypto enthusiasts in Africa.

“As a tech-driven media house that aims at providing people-oriented content and that has the mission to contribute to the growth of the African space, our purpose is to lead a timely conversation that will enable regulators, innovators, and enthusiasts to find a common ground for a geometric growth in the cryptocurrency space”, he added.

The event promises a line-up of influential speakers that will share insightful thoughts that will inspire the attendees to take advantage of the numerous benefits of cryptocurrency. Among the list of confirmed speakers include Dickson Nsofor, CEO at Kora, Uzoma Dozie, CEO and founder at Sparkle, Ruth Iselema, CEO at Bitmama, Chimezie Chuta, founder of the Blockchain Nigeria User Group.

Registered delegates will anticipate discussions on the impact of regulation on the crypto space. This will feature a session on Regulation: untying the knots by experienced industry players and representatives of key regulators such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The conversation will also centre around providing an enabling regulatory environment for the growth of the ecosystems and the practical steps all stakeholders need to take.

This will be followed by a keynote and panel session on Blockchain for Africa: The endless possibilities. Here, innovators will discuss the possibilities of cryptocurrencies in Africa and how the attendees can position for future leverage.

The Technext Conference will also provide a visible platform for key players in the blockchain tech ecosystem across Africa to reach an audience of young, enthusiastic, and ready Africans all in one place. It will also provide an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to meet other enthusiasts, develop ideas and positions for future gain.

This will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation). Hence, people can register to attend in December from anywhere across the world. It is also open to all and free to attend.

Interested participants show visit Technext website to register.