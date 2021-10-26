Techmarket launches digital innovation for better customer communication

Techmarket, a start-up Information Technology (IT) company in Nigeria has launched a new digital device ‘Omnichannel’ that helps companies manage better their communication relationships with clients.

According to Femi Ogunibe, the chief executive officer of Techmarket, Omnichannel devices are made to propel and empower digital business operations through impactful development.

Ogunibe in a chat with BusinessDay said,” the company derives its strength and corporate goodwill from its unique ability to enable businesses to get technological transformation by designing and developing cost-effective, state-of-the-art and user-friendly digital solutions that are quick to implement and simple to learn.”

Ogunibe also stated that with a proficient team of technical and administrative technocrats of several years of experience in unified communications deployment, contact centre solution, cloud migration, security awareness training; as well as VoIP, CRM, ERP, and LAN/WAN deployment. Techmarket, a firm established in 2008, has succeeded in giving world-class, value-added solutions to organisations in Nigeria and beyond.

“Omnichannel, the specialised IT solution integrates with the most popular messaging apps, including Twitter, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and others. Implementing WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger as a customer service channel enables faster and more personalized digital communications,” he said

The super-effective Omnichannel contact centre solution has multi- potent intellectual attributes with unique and attractive technologies.

An Omnichannel approach unifies data and accessibility across all routes of communication. Data and reporting are the lifelines of an efficient call centre, and this requires a skillful approach. Our Omnichannel tech allows businesses to manage all of their customer communications under one platform that has efficiency at its very core.

Through its efficient Omnichannel contact centre solution, Techmarket has been able to assist organizations of various sizes and in a wide range of industries across Nigeria and beyond in achieving efficient and effective communication with clients.

Omnichannel capability links customer data and personal information from all sources of interactions. When other applications like Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools are integrated with Customer Service Systems (CSS), an intelligent call router can use customer details to send a customer to the best agent or department right away.

More so, the company’s Omnichannel service interactions are effortless—resulting in better customer experience, higher customer ratings, and stronger brand reputation—because they follow the customer from channel to channel, collecting data along the way.

As people shift from social media to chat to a live agent, their complete histories and account details go with them. They do not have to start, stop and restart at each point.

Techmarket has positioned itself to lead the digital solutions market with modern applications and techniques and is currently the one-stop digital shop. To get on board with the trend reach out to https://techmarketng.com/, info@techmarketng.com.