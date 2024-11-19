Tech firm presents blueprint for financial inclusion across Africa

In an effort to boost Nigeria and Africa economies, CapitalSage Technology, has hosted investors and fintech leaders to interface on its mission to expand financial inclusion across Africa.

Presenting the company’s blueprint for financial inclusion across Africa, John Alamu, Group Managing Director, CapitalSage Holdings, said: “We are on a mission to transform how Africans save, invest, collect, and manage money.

“We’re providing more than just financial services; we’re creating opportunities for financial independence and growth.”

BusinessDay reports that the event provided a platform for captains of industry to network, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships focused on transforming the continent’s financial landscape.

Alamu explained that at the core of CapitalSage Technology’s vision is the belief that all Africans deserve access to seamless and secure financial services.

The objective, according to the Group Managing Director, lies at the heart of the company’s mission to empower individuals and businesses.

He explained further that through Kolomoni, CapitalSage Technology has made substantial progress, deploying over 65,000 POS terminals and working with a network of more than 10,000 merchants and agents to reach underserved communities.

Speaking on company’s impact, Alamu said that it had specific initiatives which focused on financial empowerment for women.

BusinessDay also reports fewer than 500 women have been empowered by the company with essential financial tools and resources, fostering economic self-sufficiency and resilience.

“These efforts are part of CapitalSage’s broader target to reach 10 million customers monthly and process over N1 trillion transactions”, he said.

The ambitious growth is In line with the company’s commitment to providing diverse and accessible services, including current and savings accounts, remittance services, and an extensive network of cash pick-up agents for those traditionally excluded from formal financial services.

“CapitalSage Technology envisions a connected African payment system enabling smooth cross-border transactions. ErcasPay, its cross-border payment service, is positioned to support this growing demand, as Africa’s cross-border payments are projected to hit $200 billion by 2025”, he added.

