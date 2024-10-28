TCN vows to restore power to Northern states

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said it is collaborating with the Office of the National Security Adviser to repair the vandalised Shiroro-Kaduna line that led to the reduction of bulk electricity to Kaduna, Kano and other major cities in the north.

In a statement, Ndidi Mbah, the general manager, public affairs of TCN said TCN is working diligently to restore bulk power supply as quickly as possible despite prevailing security challenges.

“Engr. (Mrs) Nafisatu Ali, in her address at the hearing, said that the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line, which supplies power to Northern Nigeria, was vandalized by insurgents and in response, TCN has partnered with the National Security Adviser’s office to secure the area, enabling her engineers to work safely on the restoration.”

“Engr. Ali emphasised that deploying engineers without security support is not feasible, given the risks in the region. She therefore dispelled any suggestion that restoration would be indefinite, stressing that TCN’s focus remains on ensuring an even supply of electricity nationwide and that security arrangements were underway.”

Mbah stressed that the current outage affecting Northern states for several days now is a result of vandalism of the Shiroro-Mando transmission line-a, a critical infrastructure that supplies electricity to the region, adding that insecurity in the area has delayed the immediate repair necessary to restore supply.

“However, as a temporary measure, TCN had rerouted bulk power supply through the Ugwuaji-Apir 330kV line, which recently snapped.”

“TCN has been collaborating closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to work with our engineers to access the vandalism site to enable them to effect necessary repairs. This is vital to ensure the safety of lives during the repairs.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to overcoming these challenges because we understand the place of electricity in the socio-economic lives of the people and the extreme inconveniences this situation is causing the government and all electricity customers in all the affected areas.

“We pledge not to relent in doing everything possible to rectify the problems and restore power supply to the affected areas.”

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

