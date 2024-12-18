TCN unveils installation projects executed in 2024 for power boost in PH region

General Manager, Port Harcourt Region, Emmanuel Anyaegbulam Akpa

…Regional Manager says vandalism, a major challenge in power supply adequacy

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the arm in the power supply chain that delivers power from generating companies (GENCOs) to distribution companies (DISCOs), has unveiled the installation projects said to have been successfully executed in the Port Harcourt region in 2024.

TCN says these installations have brought Port Harcourt City close to power supply adequacy.

Briefing newsmen to review 2024, the General Manager (GM) for Port Harcourt region, Emmanuel Anyaegbulam Akpa, an engineer, confirmed the development, and said the most intriguing was the Ahoada vandalized lines to Yenagoa that he said knocked out the entire state (Bayelsa) for four months.

The TCN authorities in region named the project as erecting and restringing of 20 vandalized towers along Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line.

The GM also said the completion of the Rumosi station in Port Harcourt has freed more power for the Garden City.

He mentioned the Commissioning of 100MVA power transformer at Port Harcourt Main transmission substation and rehabilitation of the 132/33kV switchyard; the delivery of bulk transmission equipment spare parts including circuit breakers, lighting arresters, battery banks, etc. to the regional store; and the upgrade of Itu 132/33kV transmission substation with additional 60MVA transformer and three outgoing feeders, digital control panels, circuit breakers, isolators and battery banks.

He also mentioned the delivery of 100/110MVA power transformer and accessories at Port Harcourt Main transmission substation; the delivery of a 150MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer at its Adiabo transmission substation under Calabar sub region; the commissioning of the 100MVA power transformer at Umuahia TS, under Aba sub region which he said also boosted the station’s capacity from 64mw to 144mw.

The GM who is in charge of Region-10 (Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Imo states), also listed the commissioning of a 125mva power transformer at Port Harcourt Town transmission substation, boosting the station’s wheeling capacity by 100 megawatts.

He said the project also includes the installation of new modern digital control panels, circuit breakers, isolators, and some current transformers.

There was also award of contract for the reconductoring of one circuit of Owerri-Ahoada 132kV 72 kilo meters line; award of contract for the reconductoring of Port Harcourt Main-Port Harcourt Town 132kV double circuit line; and award of contract for the reconductoring of Alaoji-Aba 132kV double circuit line.

The GM said the cut off of power supply to an entire state (Bayelsa State) caused by mindless vandalism of entire towers by heartless hackers was the worst moment in his stay in the Port Harcourt zone, saying it beat his imagination how some people can saw off sensitive parts of power towers costing far above N10m each to go and pawn at peanuts such as N10,000.

He said even when the TCN was ready to repair the vandalized transmitters and towers, the hoodlums and community boys blocked the way with outrageous demands.

He commended the huge support of the Bayelsa State government in terms of security and reaching the communities to allow work to go on. He also put in some kind words on the side of the Rivers State government for also reaching the community boys in the Rivers State (Ahoada) to allow repairs to take place.

He hinted that most times, the Discos complain of inability to pick up or evacuate the power transmitted by TCN, but are quick to pass the blame of blackouts on TCN.

He also gave some hints on what can solve the frequent collapse of the national grid, saying there must be backup power (reserve) to protect sensitive units of equipment that often get damaged whenever there is sudden shortage of supply to grid.

He named short supply to the grid (that damages sensitive equipment) and tampering with lines that evacuate power from the grid as causes of irritating but frequent collapse of the grid.

He also said Nigeria’s power supply is mainly from thermal stations, making gas the main raw stock, but regretted that shortage of gas has been an issue of late.

