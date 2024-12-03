TCN restores power supply in Bayelsa after 4 months of blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced the restoration of bulk power supply through the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV transmission line in Bayelsa state as it strategises on broader measures to prevent future incidents of large-scale vandalism, which left them in total blackout since July 29, 2024.

According to Ndidi Mbah, general manager, public affairs department, TCN contractors have completed the reconstruction of collapsed towers and the restringing of vandalised conductors.

“A final inspection of the work done was conducted on November 28, 2024, by a team of TCN engineers, led by the Port Harcourt Region general manager, Emmanuel Akpa. The team verified the integrity of the 20 newly erected towers (Nos. 48–64 and 97–99) that were destroyed in a series of vandalism incidents on July 29 and August 12, 2024. After confirming that all work met required standards, the line was cleared for energisation,” Mbah said in a statement.

He further disclosed that plans were underway to implement a comprehensive community engagement programme with stakeholders in Bayelsa and Rivers states. This initiative seeks to educate local communities traversed by the transmission line on the consequences of vandalism and theft of power infrastructure.

Additionally, the programme will involve appointing community representatives to oversee the security of power equipment in their areas. This approach aims to foster a sense of local ownership and accountability for the infrastructure.

“These efforts are part of broader measures to prevent future incidents of large-scale vandalism, which left Bayelsa State in total blackout since July 29, 2024. The economic losses incurred by residents, as well as the significant financial burden on TCN to restore the towers, have been substantial.

“TCN appeals to the public to support the nationwide campaign against the vandalism of power infrastructure. Collective action is essential to safeguarding the country’s electricity assets for sustainable development,” he added.

