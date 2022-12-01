TCN powers gas substation, adds 98MW to national grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has switched on a new 2X60MVA, 132/33 kilo-volt Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Gwarinpa, to add 98 megawatts (MW) to the national grid.

The 132kV transmission substation is one of the five substation projects comprising the Abuja Ring Projects, funded by Agence Francais de Development (AFD).

The substation, which has six feeders through which bulk electricity is transmitted to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) load centres, receives bulk supply from the Katampe 132kV Transmission line.

“With the connection of the substation to the transmission network, on November 27, TCN has added over 98 megawatts to the national grid,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also: SEC says continuing enforcement against Ponzi Schemes

“The other four substation projects are at various stages of completion. Two would soon be energised while the other two are ongoing,” it noted.

According to the statement, on completion of the entire project, the FCT and environs would have an adequate power supply for the next 50 years.

The Abuja Ring project is one of the several projects being executed by TCN to further expand the transmission grid.

“TCN would not rest on its oars but continue to work towards further expansion of the nation’s grid, to put in place a robust transmission network that would efficiently transmit bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide”, the company added.