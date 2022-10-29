TCN assists PHED to boost power supply in Port Harcourt zone

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has offered support and partnership to boost power supply in the Port Harcourt zone (Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc, Benson Uwheru also harped on the need for collaboration and synergy between the electricity distribution company and the TCN in their operations to ensure that excellent services are delivered to electricity consumers in the franchise area of PHED.

Benson made this remark recently at a familiarisation meeting between PHED and the TCN.

According to him, integrity and reliability were not negotiable principles in PHED’s core values aimed at ensuring quality and excellent services. He said these were delivered to its customers.

Uwheru noted that excellent service was what made the PHED brand believable, authentic, and real.

According to him, the challenge on Afam-PH 132KV Line 1 had affected PHED’s ability to deliver excellent service to its customers in the Port Harcourt area of Rivers State, consequently negating the company’s culture of honesty and professionalism.

Responding, the General Manager of TCN, Inugonum Thomas (PhD), applauded the idea of collaboration between PHED and TCN, and assured that the fault identified on the Afam-PH 132KV Line will be repaired quickly.

He added that in pursuit of excellent customer service delivery, TCN will partner with PHED to engage communities and ensure safety of staff, assets, and revenue from consumers on the company’s network that do not pay for energy consumed to the company.

Inugonum also committed to offering training to the technical staff of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc noting that TCN has enormous technical resources at its disposal and is willing to support PHED by offering training to staff of the company where necessary.

A Board member of PHED, Emmanuel Okotete (PhD), commended TCN for their contributions to service delivery in the region and subscribed to more collaboration between PHED and TCN.

He noted that such collaboration would guarantee better service delivery to electricity supply in the south-south region of the country.