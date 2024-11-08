Tax quiz: Kwara rewards three schools with N5m

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has splashed N5 million on three secondary schools in the state in recognition of their performance in the 2024 Tax Club Quiz Competition.

The first prize of N2.5 million went to Government Day Secondary School, Ga’ Akanbi, for its excellent showing in the tax club quiz. The school outperformed five other secondary schools in the grand finale, securing a total of fourteen points.

The competing schools included Anglican Boys Academy Oro, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Government Secondary School Lafiaji, Kwara State College of Education Model Secondary School Oro, and Shepherd Secondary School Lafiaji.

Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, claimed the second position and received N1.5 million, while Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, secured the third position, and was awarded N1 million.

During the grand finale, Funmilayo Oguntunbi, convener of the KWI-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee (TACAC), said that 154 schools initially applied through online registration in June.

Following a rigorous selection process, according to her, 12 schools qualified for the semi-finals, and eventually brought it down to six schools for the grand finale in October.

Shade Omoniyi, executive chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, emphasised the use of Computer-Based Test (CBT) during the preliminary stage, integrating technology to enhance the competition and improve the students’ skills.

Omoniyi lauded the state government for investing in public education across the state, even as she enjoined the students to be more committed, and focused in life. She assured that the revenue agency will continue to give back to the society.

Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, commended the initiative, stating that the competition aligns with the government’s commitment to investing in education.

He stressed the importance of educating youths on taxation fundamentals to ensure future compliance and understanding, adding that it is crucial to educate youths about the rudiments of tax payment.

The governor said: “This is in line with the State’s strategy on full adoption of technology and to ensure that students are further exposed to the use of ICT for examinations in line with global best practices.

“Our world is changing rapidly, and the economic landscape is evolving. As we navigate these changes, young people must be well-informed about the principles of taxation, financial management, and economic development.

“By participating in events like this, you are equipping yourselves with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed decisions and contribute to the prosperity of our state.”

Abdulrazaq, however, commended the teachers, parents, and mentors who have played significant roles in guiding and supporting the upcoming talents.

Saadatu Modibo-Kawu, the state commissioner for education and human capital development, praised the KWI-IRS initiative for instilling a culture of tax compliance in the younger generation.

She emphasised the significance of tax education in fostering economic growth and building a brighter future for the youth.

Moddibo-Kawu, advocated for continuous investment in securing the future through tax education, embracing knowledge, and fostering a brighter future for young generations.

She posited that educating young individuals on tax payments would empower them to actively contribute to the economic growth of the state and the nation as a whole.

Share