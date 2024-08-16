Taraba State University tweaks registration deadline for NELFUND   

The management of Taraba State University, Jalingo has agreed to extend the registration deadline to give room for more students to benefit from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) loans.

Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the director of corporate communications at NELFUND disclosed this on the agency’s X handle when he stated, “The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have successfully intervened in extending the registration deadline for students at Taraba State University,”

The decision to extend the registration date followed the imminent disbursement of student loans for several students at the institution who applied for loans through NELFUND.

Understanding the urgency and the potential impact on these students’ academic progress, NELFUND advocated that the date be extended.

The university’s management, recognising the importance of this extension, agreed to move the deadline, originally set for August 9, 2024, to a new date that will be communicated in due course.

Emmanuel Bako, the vice-chancellor of Taraba State University, visited NELFUND’s headquarters at the invitation of Akintunde Sawyerr, the managing director/chief executive officer of the agency.

During this visit, they discussed the challenges faced by the students awaiting loan disbursement and the importance of ensuring that all eligible students have the opportunity to complete their registration without financial barriers.

Sawyerr expressed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian student is left behind due to financial constraints.

He commended the management of Taraba State University for their understanding and swift action in accommodating the needs of their students during this critical period.

NELFUND will continue to work closely with educational institutions across the country to support students in accessing the financial resources they need to pursue higher education.

“The organisation remains dedicated to its mission of empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders through education,” he noted.