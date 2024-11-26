Taraba 2025 fiscal estimates up by 37% as Kefas proposes N429.8bn

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, on Monday presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill ₦429.8 billion to the State House of Assembly, earmarking N266.12 billion for capital expenditure, representing 61.9% and voting N163.78 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 38.1%.

The 2025 budget estimate entitled “Budget of Transformation’’, according to the governor, outlined his administration’s fiscal strategy to achieve key economic development goals, including infrastructure, education, health care, security and job creation among others.

The governor, who described the budget as an ambitious with a 37% increase compared to the 2024 budget, noted that the State Government had made significant progress in the 2024 budget but there were challenges of funding gaps and implementations, which the 2025 budget would correct.

He said the lessons learnt from the challenges informed the government’s renewed strategies for the 2025 budget estimate

The governor stated that the proposed 2025 budget of ₦429, 898, 968, 402, 31 has N163.78 billion, representing 38.1% as Recurrent Expenditure and N266.12 billion, representing 61.9% as Capital Expenditure.

“The budget represents 37% increase over the 2024 budget. This is a deliberate and calculated step to reposition Taraba State on greater socio-economic impact

“Each allocation in the budget is intended to drive growth, promote equity and enhance the quality of life of our people. Our strategic priority in education will be on expansion of free and compulsory education and construction of modern schools using hydro foam block machines.

“In the area of agriculture, we will focus on mechanize farming and responsible mining activities while we strengthen our local intelligent network to enhance the security of our people. The Taraba State Development Master Plan of 2023 – 2050 will be our working document in 2025”. He added.

The governor stated that the projected revenue sources include N50.04 billion, which represents 11.6% from Independent sources, N139.93 billion, representing 32.5% from Federal Accounts Allocation Committee, Aid and Grants; N154.26 billion which represents 35.9% and Capital Development Fund; N79.77 billion naira which represents 18.6% respectively.

He urged the Assembly to support the proposal and work with the Executive Arm of the State to ensure effective implementations, emphasizing his administration’s willingness to build and transform the state to “one that offers opportunities, equity and prosperity of people of the State.

Responding, Bonzena Kizito, Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, lauded the governor’s giant developmental strides and assured the governor of the Assembly’s commitment to acting in the best interest of the State.

