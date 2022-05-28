Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, has stepped down for Atiku Abubakar

Tambuwal, speaking shortly before commencement of voting directed his supporters to vote for Atiku Abubakar

Tambuwal declared that his actions were guided by the need for unity in the party.

“Having consulted widely, I have come to the conclusion that in the interest of the unity of the country, and the party, I have decided to step down,” he said.

He therefore, appealed to his teeming supporters to cast their votes for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

With his withdrawal, Tambuwal has joined the Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Hayatu- Deen who had earlier withdrawn from the race.

With the development, Atiku Abubakar will now battle 11 other aspirants still in the race, for the sole ticket of the PDP.

They include the two-term governor of Kwara State and immediate past president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former President of the Senate and former Secretary to the government of the Federation, Pius Anyim

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, now Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media guru, Dele Momodu.

Others include renowned pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa, Former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe, Charles Ugwu, Chikwendu Kalu as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana.

The party announced that a total 767 party delegates from across the country will vote to elect the party’s candidate

The delegates will decide the fate of the PDP candidate that will emerge as the flag bearer of the party at the end of the primaries scheduled for Saturday in Abuja.

Voting starting at about 9pm with Abia state delegates casting their votes.