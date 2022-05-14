Tambuwal declares curfew in Sokoto over Deborah’s killing

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State has declared a 24 hours curfew, with immediate effect in pursuance of peace and order in the entire state.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mohammed Bello, in a statement made available to BusinessDay on Saturday, said the curfew became necessary following growing tension created by the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel , a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Deborah was killed on Thursday by a mob, over an alleged blasphemy against Islam.

“Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.”

Tambuwal, a strong contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential ticket, who is currently on nationwide consultations, was said to have cut short his tour of states to ensure that peace returns to Sokoto, following the incident.

The Governor, in a broadcast, appealed to the good people of the state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down the restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law,” Tambuwal stated.