…As GAF Africa urges participants to unlock new opportunities

The Godwin Aigboviose Foundation (GAF Africa), a non-profit organisation, has announced a two-day sustainability, opportunity, future, technologies (S.O.F.T ) conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, beginning on July 29, 2025.

GAF is dedicated to transforming communities across Africa through sustainable development, innovation and empowerment.

In a statement announcing the conference, GAF Africa said, “2025 is not the year to sit back and wait—it’s the year to take bold steps toward a sustainable and prosperous future. While the world debates the next move in sustainability, the UAE is already leading the charge, unlocking new opportunities and embracing green innovation at an unprecedented scale.

“S.O.F.T Conference 2025, the premier global event, is designed to foster sustainability, opportunity, future and technologies. This is not just another industry gathering—it’s a catalyst for real impact.”

Listing the reasons why attendance is beneficial, the organisers said that it would offer opportunity for “exclusive business matchmaking,” as there would be “no endless networking—only curated, high-impact meetings designed to generate tangible results.

“It is an event where sustainability meets business. Participants will explore the latest advancements in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and energy solutions shaping the future.”

The event will open opportunity for “public-private partnerships that drive change, collaborate with governments and major industry players to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy,” the organisers explained.

They added that the conference offers opportunity for “start-up showcasing and investor-pitching”, as it would enable businesses to present their innovation to global investors ready to fund scalable, market-ready solutions.

The conference is also expected “to open doors for tailored programmes for rapid growth. Strategic matchmaking, investor meetings, and funding opportunities to help you scale your impact faster.

“This is where industry leaders, investors, corporate buyers, and governments come together to turn ideas into action. Whether you’re an innovator, startup or corporation, S.O.F.T Conference ensures you meet the right partners, secure funding, and gain market access- all in one place,” the organisers assured.

According to the statement, events organising committee members are Sunny Ofehe, executive assistant to the Delta State Governor on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs; Godwin Aigboviose Omage, founder, GAF Africa; CEO, Co-Net Technologies Limited, and Chairman, Eki Holdings Limited; Ina Amina Abubakar, chimchim One of West Africa, and Masly Inomah, founder, Made-in-Nigeria Mobile App.

Among the dignitaries and speakers expected at the events are Tajudeen Abbas, speaker, House of Representatives; Julius Ihonvbere, majority leader, House of Representatives; Godwin Aigboviose, CEO, Eki Co-Net and chairman, Eki Holdings Limited; Seyi Tinubu, CEO, Loatsad Promomedia Limited; Feyisola Adeyemi, founder/creative director, LuxurybyFeyi and Feyiartistry, London, and Sunny Ofehe, executive assistant to the Delta State Governor on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs.

