Syndicate: NSCDC arrests gang selling deadly meat in Gombe

The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State has arrested eight suspected members of a syndicate that has been selling dead cow meat to unsuspecting residents for the past two years.

The syndicate was led by Mary Paul, who bought dead cows for between N30,000 and N40,000 and then roasted the meat before selling it to customers.

Paul told investigators that she was informed about a cow that had fallen into a well and that she went to buy the meat. She said she tried to manage the business and roast bush meat.

Read also Hippopotamus :Gombe farmers battle losses over invasion

The NSCDC said that the suspects were arrested after receiving actionable intelligence and are facing charges of public health nuisance and other related offences.

The arrest of the syndicate is a reminder of the importance of food safety in Nigeria. Consumers should be aware of the risks of buying meat from untrusted sources and should only purchase meat from reputable vendors.