Sweet puff puff deal goes sour as man arrested for alleged abductions

Abductions happen in the most strange ways.

The boy(names withheld) thought it was a sweet deal, a good way to make quick sales on a Thursday. Maybe the person who prepared the puff puff he was selling added a secret ingredient, because 20-year-old Maxwell Nweke could not just get enough. Little did the boy know that it was a trap. A sweet deal about to turn sour.

Nweke had purchased N200 worth of puff puff from the boy and paid promptly. He then requested additional puff puff for N500, requesting that the boy followed him to Lagos Island to collect the money-Ijora is close to the Lagos Island so it would not be the a problem the boy must have thought to himself. If this will aid him selling all his puff puff-why not?

Nweke had other plans. While the boy was hoping to get N500, Newke was plotting on adding the boy to the list of his abductions and thinking of the sum he could make from his sale.

Messing with the wrong ‘victims’

Nweke had lured five boys to the Lagos Island through this trickery, but did not get a penny for all his trouble, as the five boys aged between 8 and 12 raised an alarm and residents of the Ojurowo community in Isale Eko, Lagos Island swung to action and alerted the police at Adeniji Adele who arrested him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that the boys have been safely returned back to their parents, and that investigations are still ongoing.