Sweden shortens processing time for EU Blue Card applicants from 90 to 30 days

The processing time for highly qualified workers applying for a Swedish EU Blue Card has been reduced from 90 days to just 30 days, according to Schengen.News reports.

In addition to shortening the processing time, Sweden is working to lower the salary requirement for obtaining an EU Blue Card. Authorities had announced in August that the monthly salary required for the card would be reduced by approximately €866.

These measures aim to make the country more attractive to highly qualified workers and help businesses across the country address labour shortages. This change will also enable foreign workers to commence their roles in Sweden more quickly, rather than enduring long waiting periods for application responses.

This new timeframe will also apply to Intra-Corporate Transferee Permits and researchers, benefiting both foreign workers and Sweden’s labour market.

However, the shortened procedure is limited to those who submit complete and accurate applications. If these requirements are not met, the processing time may extend to up to four months.

Additionally, the reduced processing time does not apply to applicants in industries that necessitate additional examinations under Sweden’s four-tier assessment system.

Maria Malmer Stenergard, Swedish Minister of Migration, highlighted that this proposal is a significant step towards improving and easing conditions for qualified foreign workers.

Sweden prioritises labour migration.

In March 2024, Stenergard received an inquiry report titled ‘New Regulations on Labour Immigration, etc.’

This report contained several proposals aimed at tightening the conditions for low-skilled labour immigration while encouraging highly-skilled labour immigration.

To prioritise more skilled labour, the inquiry proposed that a wage equivalent to the median wage be mandatory for obtaining a residence work permit in Sweden, with potential exemptions for certain professions. The report also suggested promoting highly skilled labour immigration by exempting recent graduates from the wage requirement.

Another proposal was to abolish the possibility of applying for a work permit or residence permit for work from within the country after a failed asylum application, often referred to as ‘changing track’. The inquiry also suggested excluding certain professions from eligibility for work permits.

“This marks an important step towards imposing stricter conditions for low-skilled labour immigration while easing the process for highly qualified workers and enhancing the regulatory framework. Sweden needs to remain an attractive destination for highly skilled workers,” stated Stenergard.

Share