Suspend 774,000 public work employment immediately, NASS tells FG

The National Assembly, on Wednesday urged the Federal government to immediately suspend the implementation of 744,000 public work recruitment programme by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

There was face-off between members of the National Assembly joint committee on labour and employment, and the minister of state for labour and productivity Festus Keyamo on Tuesday, on the matter.

Keyamo had accused the lawmakers of attempting to hijack the programme for their pecuniary political gains.

But the lawmakers denied it, said the minister was carrying out the programme without due consultation and proper involvement of the National Assembly.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru and that of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, stated that the programme must not progress unless NASS is properly briefed by the ministry of labour and productivity.

The National Assembly further said President Muhammadu Buhari is at liberty to seek legal redress if the decision of National Assembly directing suspension of the programme did not go down well with the federal government.

“The National Assembly is concerned about the proper and effective implementation of the engagement of 774,000 Public Works Workers and wishes to restate its commitment to its success.

“Accordingly, the National Assembly reminds members of the public that the Legislature was part of the conception of the programme, approved it and appropriated funds for its implementation as part of the COVID 19 response strategy.

“The National Assembly, in line with its constitutional oversight function, has mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity to immediately invite the Hon. Minister for Labour and Productivity and any other relevant officials of the Ministry to appear before the joint committee to brief it on the modality for the implementation of the engagement of 774,000 persons for public works.

“In accordance with the constitutional imperative of oversight, the Legislature being important stakeholders in the democratic process, and elected representatives of the people, needed to be appraised of modalities for implementation for effective feedback to our constituents and in ensuring that our constituents optimally participate in and benefit from the process.

“In view of the foregoing, the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the National Assembly by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.

“The National Assembly will ensure transparency of the process just as done with the National Social Register by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development,” Senator Basiru stated.