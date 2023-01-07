Suspected herdsmen attack train station, kidnap passengers in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday attacked and kidnapped passengers of a warri-bound train at the train station in Igueben, the administrative headquarters of Igueben local government area of Edo State.

Although the numbers of abducted passengers were yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday evening while the travellers were waiting to board the train to Warri, Delta State.

Chidi Nwabuzor, police public relations officer, Edo State command, in a terse statement, noted that bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

Nwabuzor explained that the kidnappers shot repeatedly into the air before abducting some passengers, leaving some persons with bullet wounds.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, January 7, 2023, at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK-47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunter with a view to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers”.