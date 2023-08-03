Suspected gunmen abduct five in Edo community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted five persons in Igarra, the administrative headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State.

It was gathered that one person was kidnapped on Tuesday on Igarra/Ibillo road while four others were abducted on Wednesday around same axis.

A high ranking member of the vigilance group, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying that many persons had been victims in the area, especially on the farm routes.

“We have been combing the forests in the area. They are just picking people everywhere especially around farm roads. They kidnapped four people yesterday (Wednesday) and another a day before. They contacted one of the families of the victims and they asked for N12m. They have called only once and since then, they have not called till now.

“About a week ago, they kidnapped four people near Aiyegunle where they killed one person and before then they also kidnaped one person in the same farm road and they collected N1m before he was released,” he said.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson, Edo State Police command, said he is not aware of the incident.