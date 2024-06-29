Suspected electricity cables vandal electrocuted in Enugu

The suspected vandal of the electricity cables and facility of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has been electrocuted around Missionary Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu State.

The lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified vandal suspect was found within the space of a distribution transformer belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) located in Enugu early on Friday.

Emeka Ezeh, EEDC, Head Cooperate Communication, said from all indications the said vandal was electrocuted when light was restored while trying to vandalise the electricity facility.

The statement stated that it was presumed that power supply must have been restored while the deceased was cutting the armoured cables, which resulted in him being electrocuted.

Ezeh decried the increasing rate at which vandals attack electricity installations within EEDC’s network daily.

“This is a development that has adversely impacted not just the quality of service to its customers but also its revenue,” he added.

He further said that vandalism has been a big challenge to the company, and there is no way it can be addressed without the support of critical stakeholders.

“It is a battle we all have to fight collectively because once these transformers are vandalised, customers who are served by the installation will be greatly affected,” Ezeh said.

He, therefore, appealed to customers to join hands with the company to ensure that the facilities within their neighbourhoods are protected.