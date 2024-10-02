Suspected arsonists set NOUN, ex-senator’s buildings on fire in Imo

…as Police condemn destructive action of miscreants

A gang of suspected arsonists on Tuesday set fire at a building belonging to the National Open University of Nigerian (NOUN) located at Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is as the arsonists also set fire at the residential building of Frank Ibezim, a former senator who represented Okigwe District in the Red Chamber (The Senate) at Abuja.

Consequent on these, the Nigeria Police Force in Imo State condemned the destructions that came from the yet-to-be-known arsonists, calling however for caution, just as he assured that the watchful eyes of the Police and other Security Agencies would not blink until those who perpetrated the act were caught.

Aboki Danjuma, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, strongly condemned the “senseless and unwarranted arson” at the National Open University (NOUN), Ezeoke Nsu, in Ehime Mbano, as well as the destruction of a part of the residence of Frank Ibezim, an ex-senator who represented Okigwe Zone, by miscreants on Monday night.

Read also: There is no plan to rig LG election, says Imo govt

This unfortunate incident, Aboki Danjuma said, reflected disturbing trends of violence that undermined the safety and security of the communities, pledging that Police would always stand against such acts and would take all necessary measures in synergy with other Security Agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

In response to this attack, Danjuma had therefore deployed the Police Command’s Tactical Unit to identify and apprehend those responsible for this act of arson.

Additionally, the Commissioner of Police had instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police noted that no individual involved in this attack would escape the full legal consequences as the Police are committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served.

He however urged the public to refrain from spreading fake news or making inciting statements that could destabilise the relative peace enjoyed in Imo State, warning that anyone found guilty of spreading false information would face strict consequences.

Share