Supreme Court verdict: Abiodun congratulates Akeredolu on victory

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, over his electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday, described Akeredolu’s triumph at the Apex Court as a well deserved victory for democracy.

The governor said that though he never doubted the victory of Ondo governor at the governorship poll, his pronouncement by the court as the duly elected governor actually showed that people of the state cast their votes for Akeredolu, popularly known as ‘Aketi’.

While saluting the steadfastness and firm belief of chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the Ogun State governor urged Governor Akeredolu to embrace all indigenes and residents of the state, irrespective of their political leaning.

He further urged residents of Ondo to rally round their governor in his bid to continue the delivery of good governance and efforts to turn the state around for better.

“This victory, I strongly believe, will further motivate Arakunrin to espouse good governance that will enhance the socio-economic development of the Sunshine State,” he said.

Abiodun further urged Akeredolu to, “As a father of all in the state”, “continue to engender government of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability and probity.”

“Once again, congratulations, the people’s governor,” Abiodun said.