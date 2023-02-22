Supreme Court consolidates states suit against FG on cashless policy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday consolidated various suits instituted by 16 State Governments against the Federal Government challenging the mode of implementation of the newly introduced Cashless Policy regime.

In a brief ruling, Justice Inyang Okoro who led a seven man panel of Justices of the court granted the request and ordered consolidation of the 16 suits into one.

A motion for the consolidation was argued by Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN representing Rivers State.

Ukala while moving the motion on notice premised the consolidation request on the need for the suit to be heard without any hindrance since the matter bothers on same issue.

The 16 states are slugging it out with the federal government in the battle against the implementation of the Cashless Policy of the CBN.