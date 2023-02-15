Supreme Court adjourns suit on naira redesign to Feb 22

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, adjourned to February 22, 2023 the suit filed by some governors to challenge the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

CBN had originally fixed January 31 as the deadline for the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to be returned to banks and cease to be legal tender. But the deadline was extended to February 10, as outrage heightened from Nigerians over the scarcity of banknotes.

But before the February 10 deadline could elapse, Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states approached the Supreme Court, seeking that the CBN be restrained from going ahead with the deadline.

The Supreme Court had last week temporarily suspended the implementation of the February 10 deadline and also fixed February 15, 2023 to determine the suit.

The apex court, which was filled to capacity with a retinue of senior advocates of Nigeria and other lawyers, also had governors of Kaduna and Kogi states, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello respectively in attendance.

Other states, including Niger, Kano, Ondo, Ekiti, have also applied to be joined in the suit against the CBN and the Federal Government.

Court proceedings began with Justice John Okoro leading a seven-man panel.

He said the court should not lose sight of the case and its intention as it affects the suffering of Nigerians.

Lagos State, through its Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, also applied, seeking to be joined in the suit.

Bayelsa State, led by Damian Dodo, has also applied to be joined in the suit as a respondent. Edo State has equally applied to be joined as a respondent.